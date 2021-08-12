STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Welcome, but conditions apply: Tourist spots in Kochi open for visitors

District Tourism Promotion Council and Kochi corporation open destinations but ask public to stay guarded in view of the grim Covid situation

Published: 12th August 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

A group of domestic tourists enjoy their evening at Fort Kochi. After the state gvernment announced lockdown relaxations, tourism sector is pinning their hope on domestic tourists.| Albin Mathew

A group of domestic tourists enjoy their evening at Fort Kochi. After the state gvernment announced lockdown relaxations, tourism sector is pinning their hope on domestic tourists.| Albin Mathew

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long break, major tourist destinations in the district, especially open spaces like beaches, are open again. However, with Covid situation still grim, the authorities are asking the public to stay guarded while visiting various spots during this festival season. Officials of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) told Express that they have asked the public to adhere to the Covid protocol and take all precautionary measures.

Authorities say that though tourists will be screened at crucial points, it’s impossible to check all.

“DTPC has put up boards everywhere and used various media platforms, asking public to follow Covid protocol. We expect the public to be responsible and avoid crowding. We want the tourist spots to remain open so that the industry becomes active again,” said secretary S Vijayakumar.The official added those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine or did RT-PCR test within 72 hours are allowed to visit these areas.

All open places which do not need entry ticket, like the beaches of Munambam, Cherayi, and Kuzhuppilly, are already open. The gardens will be opened a few days later, after making enough preparations. Ezhattumugham Prakriti Gramam Park will be open on Saturday. Vijayakumar said it is up to the local bodies to make a final decision on the opening of the public spaces, based on Covid spread in each area. 

Officials are looking forward to the weekends to see the real footfall. Kochi corporation Mayor M Anilkumar said all tourist destinations have to be open to the public after taking precautionary steps.

“The mental health of people has been affected after spending such a long time indoors. It’s always good to be out on public spaces. The public should cooperate to avoid crowding and follow Covid guidelines so that everyone can relax and be safe. We’ll hold a discussion with the District Disaster Management Authority. We don’t have any other option but to open these tourist spots immediately because the industry is affected and the stakeholders, especially employees, are frustrated,” he said. 

Shops and street vendors are back at Fort Kochi beach as families started visiting the tourist spot after lockdown relaxation| Arun Angela

Those in the tourism industry are hopeful. David, the owner of Delight homestay in Fort Kochi welcomed the decision. “The response has not been so overwhelming, but we expect the bookings to go up by the end of this week,” he said.

Saritha Babu of Greenix Village, Fort Kochi, said. “At hill stations, the disaster management authorities have issued notices about imminent calamities. So, business in such areas continues to be dull. Adding to it, we are not allowed to permit more than 20 people at an event. Absence of foreign tourists is another issue.”

Babu, a boat driver in Marine Drive, said the number of visitors is very less. “Half of the boats in Marine Drive are plying while the rest are under repair. We have not received any support from the authorities. Though they had promised loans, the banks are insisting on collateral security, which we can’t provide ,” he said.

RESTRICTIONS
The official said those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine or did RT-PCR test within 72 hours are allowed to visit these areas. However, they said it’s impractical to check everyone in public places

New normal
Authorities say tourists will be screened at crucial points
Open places which do not need entry ticket, like the beaches of Munambam, Cherayi, and Kuzhuppilly, are already open
The gardens will be opened a few days later, after making enough preparation
Tourism operators and homestays say not many visitors are coming even after opening-up

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Ernakulam Tourism
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp