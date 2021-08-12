Welcome, but conditions apply: Tourist spots in Kochi open for visitors

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long break, major tourist destinations in the district, especially open spaces like beaches, are open again. However, with Covid situation still grim, the authorities are asking the public to stay guarded while visiting various spots during this festival season. Officials of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) told Express that they have asked the public to adhere to the Covid protocol and take all precautionary measures.

Authorities say that though tourists will be screened at crucial points, it’s impossible to check all.



“DTPC has put up boards everywhere and used various media platforms, asking public to follow Covid protocol. We expect the public to be responsible and avoid crowding. We want the tourist spots to remain open so that the industry becomes active again,” said secretary S Vijayakumar.The official added those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine or did RT-PCR test within 72 hours are allowed to visit these areas.

All open places which do not need entry ticket, like the beaches of Munambam, Cherayi, and Kuzhuppilly, are already open. The gardens will be opened a few days later, after making enough preparations. Ezhattumugham Prakriti Gramam Park will be open on Saturday. Vijayakumar said it is up to the local bodies to make a final decision on the opening of the public spaces, based on Covid spread in each area.

Officials are looking forward to the weekends to see the real footfall. Kochi corporation Mayor M Anilkumar said all tourist destinations have to be open to the public after taking precautionary steps.



“The mental health of people has been affected after spending such a long time indoors. It’s always good to be out on public spaces. The public should cooperate to avoid crowding and follow Covid guidelines so that everyone can relax and be safe. We’ll hold a discussion with the District Disaster Management Authority. We don’t have any other option but to open these tourist spots immediately because the industry is affected and the stakeholders, especially employees, are frustrated,” he said.

Shops and street vendors are back at Fort Kochi beach as families started visiting the tourist spot after lockdown relaxation| Arun Angela

Those in the tourism industry are hopeful. David, the owner of Delight homestay in Fort Kochi welcomed the decision. “The response has not been so overwhelming, but we expect the bookings to go up by the end of this week,” he said.

Saritha Babu of Greenix Village, Fort Kochi, said. “At hill stations, the disaster management authorities have issued notices about imminent calamities. So, business in such areas continues to be dull. Adding to it, we are not allowed to permit more than 20 people at an event. Absence of foreign tourists is another issue.”

Babu, a boat driver in Marine Drive, said the number of visitors is very less. “Half of the boats in Marine Drive are plying while the rest are under repair. We have not received any support from the authorities. Though they had promised loans, the banks are insisting on collateral security, which we can’t provide ,” he said.

RESTRICTIONS

The official said those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine or did RT-PCR test within 72 hours are allowed to visit these areas. However, they said it’s impractical to check everyone in public places

New normal

Authorities say tourists will be screened at crucial points

Open places which do not need entry ticket, like the beaches of Munambam, Cherayi, and Kuzhuppilly, are already open

The gardens will be opened a few days later, after making enough preparation

Tourism operators and homestays say not many visitors are coming even after opening-up