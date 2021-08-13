STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid surges, organ donation takes a hit

Doctors from Kochi talk about how Covid has made the already challenging process of organ transplantation more troublesome

Published: 13th August 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During the pandemic period, many people who are with organ failures are waiting for organ transplantation. Though the government is identifying and endorsing the need for organ donation, Covid has worsened the gap between people who need organs and reliable donations.

Many major reasons made the process of organ donation more complex during the pandemic. The spread of Covid in Kerala has posed a severe concern. Moreover, the pandemic made it tougher toidentify potential/willing donors. Additionally, both donors and recipients needed to undergo multiple Covid tests before undergoing organ transplantation. Even the team of doctors, nurses and other staff that interact with the patient needed to undergo Covid tests. This made the procedures more expensive, burdening the recipient and their family more. 

The already difficult process was made more challenging given the limited potential donors, restricted travel of medical teams, the uncertainty of the transmission of the pandemic, the Covid testing in the deceased and so on. In India, the first bilateral hand transplant was carried out in Amrita Hospital, Kochi, which was the first of its kind on January 13, 2015. Following this, the second bilateral hand transplant was done. Dr Subramania Iyer, Clinical Professor and Head, Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery / Head and Neck Surgery /Oncology, Amrita Hospitals, Kochi said, “With the successful outcome of our transplant programme, patients from several countries and different states in India have approached us for hand transplants. We have been forced to curtail our acceptance of these patients due to the demand for donours. The shortage of donors makes it difficult to offer the transplants to many needy patients.” 

He further added that currently, about seven patients are on the waiting list and eight more are under consideration to be put on the list. According to the Kerala Deceased Donor Transplant Data, only four deceased donors have donated their organs in 2021. However, around 76 deceased donors donated their organs including the heart, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas, small intestine, hand and larynx in 2015. An organ, mainly the heart needs to be transplanted within four hours of harvesting to be effective. 

Dr Navin Mathew, Clinical Professor at the Department of Cardiology, Amrita Hospital said, “Around 10 heart transplantations were successfully done at Amrita Hospital and another 15 people are waiting for the transplantation. On the backdrop of Covid, it became very difficult to identify the willing/potential donors for transplantation.”

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation COVID 19
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp