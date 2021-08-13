STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Excise intensifies steps to check flow of ganja-laced toddy from Palakkad

The excise unit in Ernakulam under Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar N will be conducting surprise checks and more sample collection in the coming days.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As Onam approaches, the excise department has sounded an alert on largescale flow of toddy laced with ganja from Palakkad to Ernakulam district. The warning comes in the wake of the department confirming the presence of cannabinoid, a ganja-infused compound, in toddy after testing the samples collected from various shops in and around Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district.

“It’s been confirmed that a few toddy suppliers from Palakkad are mixing ganja in toddy for that extra kick. There is a specific racket that is into supply of ganja-laced toddy,” said a senior excise officer. As per the chemical analysis report of the samples collected from toddy shops, there is strong presence of cannabinoid in the samples and cases have been registered against five toddy shops in five different groups under Section 57 (a) of the Kerala Abkari Act. “We suspect this toddy has made its way into at least 30 shops and a report is being prepared recommending suspension of licence of these shops, apart from registering criminal cases,” the officer said.

The excise unit in Ernakulam under Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar N will be conducting surprise checks and more sample collection in the coming days. “Ganja is wrapped in a cloth and kept dipped in toddy for days. There has been strong demand for this kind of toddy after sale of IMFL was stopped for days due to lockdown. They also charge additional amount for this kind of toddy from consumers,” said excise officer S Sajeev. He said the cannabinoid-infused toddy was found in shops at Kozhipilli, Parrikkanni, Kavalangad, Paingottoor and Kullappuram. Officials said a team will be deployed specially to monitor toddy tapping and collection centres in Palakkad.

“There has been a heavy flow of ganja to the state and the process of mixing cannabis has become an easy option for traffickers to push the contraband and make some easy money without the risk of distributing raw ganja to the addicts. Strict action will be taken against those who adulterate toddy with other narcotic substances,” the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Palakkad
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp