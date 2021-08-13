Excise intensifies steps to check flow of ganja-laced toddy from Palakkad

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Onam approaches, the excise department has sounded an alert on largescale flow of toddy laced with ganja from Palakkad to Ernakulam district. The warning comes in the wake of the department confirming the presence of cannabinoid, a ganja-infused compound, in toddy after testing the samples collected from various shops in and around Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district.

“It’s been confirmed that a few toddy suppliers from Palakkad are mixing ganja in toddy for that extra kick. There is a specific racket that is into supply of ganja-laced toddy,” said a senior excise officer. As per the chemical analysis report of the samples collected from toddy shops, there is strong presence of cannabinoid in the samples and cases have been registered against five toddy shops in five different groups under Section 57 (a) of the Kerala Abkari Act. “We suspect this toddy has made its way into at least 30 shops and a report is being prepared recommending suspension of licence of these shops, apart from registering criminal cases,” the officer said.

The excise unit in Ernakulam under Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar N will be conducting surprise checks and more sample collection in the coming days. “Ganja is wrapped in a cloth and kept dipped in toddy for days. There has been strong demand for this kind of toddy after sale of IMFL was stopped for days due to lockdown. They also charge additional amount for this kind of toddy from consumers,” said excise officer S Sajeev. He said the cannabinoid-infused toddy was found in shops at Kozhipilli, Parrikkanni, Kavalangad, Paingottoor and Kullappuram. Officials said a team will be deployed specially to monitor toddy tapping and collection centres in Palakkad.

“There has been a heavy flow of ganja to the state and the process of mixing cannabis has become an easy option for traffickers to push the contraband and make some easy money without the risk of distributing raw ganja to the addicts. Strict action will be taken against those who adulterate toddy with other narcotic substances,” the officials said.