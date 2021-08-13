Kerala govt receives 2.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses from Reliance Foundation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Reliance Foundation has donated 2.5 lakh vaccine doses to Kerala. The vaccines arrived in Kochi on Thursday and were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. District Collector Jaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the government. They will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the gesture will strengthen the state’s vaccination drive.

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance. Till date, over 98% of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

