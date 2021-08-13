Tripunithura’s Onam festivities go online

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The days leading up to Onam have always been a matter of excitement for the people of Tripunithura, especially when it comes to the ten-day-long festivities starting with the region’s famous ‘athachamayam’. The cultural fiesta used to provide everyone with an annual opportunity to witness several of Kerala’s folk art forms. However, since 2020, the pandemic has taken the sheen off the festivities and confined them to the virtual world.

According to P K Peethambaran, BJP Parliamentary party leader, Tripunithura municipality, one can’t take chances with a pandemic raging. “To spend huge amounts of money and organise Onam programmes, only for it to be a vehicle for further spread of Covid, is not what the municipality wants,” he said. So like in 2020, the programmes usually held in auditoriums and koothambalams at Tripunithura will be streamed via the Facebook page and the YouTube channel of the municipality this year as well, he added.

Every year on the Atham asterism of the Malayalam month of Chingam, Tripunithura bears witness to a legendary ceremony that commemorates the victory of the Kochi Raja. A magnificent procession representing that of the king and his entourage, accompanied by caparisoned elephants, floats, musical ensembles and a variety of folk art forms, used to be held. “But this year, the procession and the flag hoisting was held without much fanfare,” said Sunil Kumar, a resident of Tripunithura. On Thursday, MLA K Babu hoisted the festival flag, which was handed over to Municipal Chairperson Rama Santhosh by Dr Nirmala Thampuran, a member of the Tripunithura Hill Palace royal family.

A committee has been formed to oversee festivities, said Peethambaran. “Art forms like kathakali and kol kali will be organised. The only difference is they will be held online this time,” he said. Connoisseurs can visit the municipality’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to view the events.