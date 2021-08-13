STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

UDF captures three seats from LDF in Ernakulam, Left gets power in Vengoor

Another bypoll, which will be held soon following the death of George Narekkadan of the LDF, will now be decisive.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF wrested three seats from the LDF in the bypolls held in a municipal ward and three panchayat wards in Ernakulam district.

However, the Congress-led front failed to win in ward number 11 of Vengoor panchayat where its candidate Leena Joy was defeated by LDF’s Peter P V by 19 votes. The win helped the LDF gain power in the panchayat, taking their tally to eight seats compared to UDF’s seven. The byelection was necessitated in Vengoor following the death of LDF’s P Saji. 

In the Piravom municipality bypoll, UDF’s Sini Joy defeated LDF’s Anju Manu by a margin of 205 votes. 
The byelection was held after the LDF’s sitting candidate resigned from the post. The UDF candidate’s victory meant that the LDF lost power in the municipality as both fronts are now tied at 13 seats each in the 27-member municipality. 

Another bypoll, which will be held soon following the death of George Narekkadan of the LDF, will now be decisive.The UDF also captured the North Marady seat, the sitting seat of the LDF, in Marady panchayat. The byelection was held after the member resigned from the post and joined government service.

UDF’s Ratheesh Changalimattam won by a margin of 91 votes against LDF’s independent candidate Binil Thankappan. In ward number 13 - Kozhippilly -- of Varappetty panchayat, UDF candidate Shaji Blessy won by a margin of 244 votes against LDF’s Rini Biju. While Shaji received 576 votes, Biju was able to win only 362 votes.

State-level result: LDF wins Seven seats, UDF six

T’Puram: LDF won seven seats, while UDF bagged six in the local body byelection held for 15 seats across nine districts in the state. The remaining two seats were won by independents. The BJP drew a blank.  Though LDF nosed ahead of its rival coalition in the total number of seats won, UDF managed to wrest three sitting wards of the Left front – North Marady, Kozhippilli South and Vazhikkadavu. LDF won two sitting seats of UDF – Pallur and Pazheri. The byelection was held for 11 panchayat wards in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur districts; 3 municipality wards in T’Puram, Wayanad, Ernakulam districts and one block panchayat ward in Malappuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam UDF LDF
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp