Keys to happiness

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Young pianist Nidhi S fell in love with pianos quite young— especially the grand pianos she saw on cartoons. Her mother then enrolled her in a piano class near home, and there has been no stopping Nidhi ever since. After years of training, she completed Grade VIII, the highest level in piano. She is now moving on to the international stage.

Nidhi, who is now a student at A R Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, had participated in the virtual Indie100 India project. Her band, Transference, composed an indie-pop song for the competition in 2020. “I love classical music. However, in India, Not many people enjoy listening to long classical recitals. Right now, my band and I are experimenting with indie-pop music. We are performing originals in and around Chennai,” Nidhi says. The band is all set to work with Australian composer Yanto Browning. “The work is currently underway. Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to meet up so far. So, it will take some time for the song to come out,” the pianist says.

More than anything, it’s her love for being a performer that drove Nidhi to choose piano and music as subjects for higher studies. “It is a different feeling when you are on stage, performing for an audience. The way everyone and everything comes together, watching people enjoy the recital, losing myself in music - it is great to be up on the stage,” she explains.

During the pandemic, Nidhi decided to share her knowledge in music with the world. From her home in Kochi, where she was cooped up for months, she started teaching piano online. The musician has now more than 20 students under her wing.

“There was nothing much I could do. Classes were suspended and I couldn’t perform. So, I started a YouTube channel to cover Malayalam songs. Then I decided to take up teaching. Though there are not many opportunities for performing classical songs, teaching definitely helps. I am enjoying it and I’m going to stick with teaching too,” Nidhi quips. Her piano cover of the Malayalam song from the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum won her a lot of applause on social media, including from ace composer M Jayachandran.