STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Million dollar voice

Dana Razik, a native of Thalassery, is famous for her beautiful renditions of popular songs

Published: 14th August 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dana Razik only started taking her singing skills seriously when her covers got widespread public applause a couple of years ago. Her cover versions of songs like Sundaranayavane and Madhupole Peytha Mazhaye clocked millions of views on her Instagram and YouTube channel. Popularly known as ‘Million Pattukari’ among netizens, Dana is a first-year political science student at Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Although Dana started singing as a hobby, she is now serious about it and has started taking music lessons. “I was a self-taught singer and my parents used to make me participate in music competitions at school and state level. Later, out of boredom, I posted a few of my cover songs on my YouTube channel. During the last lockdown, my cover of ‘Sundaranayavane’ from Halal Lovestory hit 3.5 million views. This made me try out more cover songs in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi and even Arabic languages,” quips Dana.

The youngster who wishes to become an independent musician has a versatile voice that can handle multiple genres. Though she focuses on melodies more, she listens to a lot of pop. Dana also worked in a film recently, and she says it is too early to talk about the details. “It is a Malayalam film and I have sung a melody. Singing playback is not my ultimate goal. But I think it will help me create a better public image,” she says.

Dana believes that originality is key to creating good music. “I also thik it is about time we break this idea that singing in movies makes you a better musician. I hope to work towards building the independent music industry in our country,” she adds.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp