Million dollar voice

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dana Razik only started taking her singing skills seriously when her covers got widespread public applause a couple of years ago. Her cover versions of songs like Sundaranayavane and Madhupole Peytha Mazhaye clocked millions of views on her Instagram and YouTube channel. Popularly known as ‘Million Pattukari’ among netizens, Dana is a first-year political science student at Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Although Dana started singing as a hobby, she is now serious about it and has started taking music lessons. “I was a self-taught singer and my parents used to make me participate in music competitions at school and state level. Later, out of boredom, I posted a few of my cover songs on my YouTube channel. During the last lockdown, my cover of ‘Sundaranayavane’ from Halal Lovestory hit 3.5 million views. This made me try out more cover songs in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi and even Arabic languages,” quips Dana.

The youngster who wishes to become an independent musician has a versatile voice that can handle multiple genres. Though she focuses on melodies more, she listens to a lot of pop. Dana also worked in a film recently, and she says it is too early to talk about the details. “It is a Malayalam film and I have sung a melody. Singing playback is not my ultimate goal. But I think it will help me create a better public image,” she says.

Dana believes that originality is key to creating good music. “I also thik it is about time we break this idea that singing in movies makes you a better musician. I hope to work towards building the independent music industry in our country,” she adds.