Miss Kerala registration begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Registrations for the beauty pageant, ‘MISS KERALA 2021 is open now. The event organised by Impresario has been giving young Malayali women all over the globe the opportunity to present their talent and empowering thoughts since 1999.

This year, the beauty pageant goes by the theme ‘Diversity in Beauty,’ as a mission to recognise that all ethnicities, races, cultures, body types are beautiful. They also aim to make a real and lasting change in the idealisation of beauty.

Amid stringent restrictions put forth owing to Covid, Miss Kerala 2020 was immensely successful. This year Impresario is all set to host the event online. The last date for registration is August 31st, 2021. Registrations are open for Malayali women aged from 18 to 26, with not less than 5’2’’ ft height. Visit www.misskerala.org to apply.