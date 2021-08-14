Stricter safer

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a 22-year-old ayurveda medical student from Kollam district, Vismaya, following alleged domestic abuse by her husband for dowry had sparked outrage across the state hinting at the need to check the menace. Following this, a team was constituted under Pathanamthitta SP Nishanthini R who has been appointed the state nodal officer for exclusively dealing with harassment and dowry-related issues from women across the state. So far, the nodal officer has received about 1,702 complaints in the last two months, of which 318 are related to dowry issues and 852 for domestic violence.

“The complaints can be categorised into three — those relating to dowry, violence pertaining to issues such as alcohol consumption and issues related to family disputes. Following the Vismaya case, we received more than 100 calls related to dowry which had occurred almost two years back. This was due to the dowry cases being largely settled between the families. However, now many families are willing and coming forward to report such issues,” said Nishanthini.

The nodal officer highlighted that a majority of the dowry-related petitions were received from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha and cases were registered in 70% of the calls received. “Dowry cases are being registered on a priority basis. The woman police stations of the districts concerned have been assigned to follow up the cases. In districts which lack woman police stations, the cases are probed by the district women’s cell,” said the officer.

A periodic review of the complaints is also being held to ensure that the complainants are contacted from the respective district police within 24 hours of registering the complaint. “The statements of the complainants are recorded and further action is taken in coordination with the women’s welfare organisations under the government such as the women and child development department and Kudumbashree,” said the officer.

For those seeking counselling are directed to the domestic resolution centre of the women and child development department and for those seeking rehabilitation are either directed to the centres of the department or Kudumbashree under their Snehitha initiative which provides shelter to victims of violence. Apart from these, those seeking legal assistance are directed to the district legal services authority.

It was in the wake of Vismaya’s death due to dowry issues that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that from June 24, all such complaints will be probed by a nodal officer and assisted by a woman sub-inspector. Based on this, all dowry-related complaints received from women from across the state are being probed.

Apart from the ‘Say No to dowry’ campaign launched by the police department to create awareness on dowry-related issues, the department is also planning to create awareness about dowry during Onam.

The women’s protection officers (WPO) present in the respective districts deal with domestic violence and dowry-related cases. “ In July alone, more than 100 cases of domestic violence cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district. The majority of these cases were already pending in the family court.

“When a case is reported, we ask the complainant if she wants reconciliation or proceed with legal measures. In case of registering the case, a Domestic Incident Report (DIR) is prepared which is then forwarded to the magistrate court concerned and further support is given by the district legal services authority,” said Jeeja S, women’s protection officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sabeena Beegam S, Thiruvananthapuram district women and childdevelopment officer, said, “Most of the domestic violence cases reported pertain to either dowry or alcohol consumption issues. Under the department’s Kathorthu initiative, about 80 calls were received in the last two months.”Unlike earlier when most the complainants and their parents would not report fearing the social taboo, many are coming forward to report now, said Sabeena.

The draft bill

The Kerala Women’s Commission submitted a draft bill before the government to check dowry-related harassment and ostentatious weddings. Shiji Sivaji, a member of the commission, said, “The draft bill, ‘Prevention of extravaganza and unlimited expenditure on marriages in Kerala, 2021’, is aimed at regulating ostentatious weddings which often lead to social and financial issues to the bride’s family. From 2010, more than 1,096 cases had been reported before the commission. The bill will help ensure such incidents don’t go unreported and necessary action is taken against the offenders.”

INITIATIVES TO HELP WOMEN IN DISTRESS

Kerala Women’s Commission: It can intervene in all matters related to women. Complaints can either be directly submitted to the commission located near PMG Junction in Thiruvananthapuram or online.

Contact: 0471 2302590, 9188380783

Snehitha: An initiative to help women and children who are victims of abuse, it offers counselling, rehabilitation and legal assistance.

Contact: 0481 2792555, Toll-free: 18004252049

Aparajitha: A platform to report and resolve cyber-related crimes against women. Now, even complaints of dowry-related harassments can be made via this. Contact: 9497999955, 9497900286

Kathorthu: An initiative by the women and child development department to report complaints and also receive legal assistance. Contact: 9446938500

Women’s helpline Sakhi (1091): Provides assistance to women and children facing physical and mental harassment. Contact: 0481 2300955