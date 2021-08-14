Will stop Covid vaccination as mark of protest, says IMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned that it will stop Covid vaccination in the state among other essential services if the police fail to take immediate action on the alleged attack on an on-duty doctor at Thaqdees Hospital in Aluva. IMA members of the Kochi Chapter staged a dharna in front of the Rural SP office at Aluva on Friday. “The police are saying the accused is absconding, which is hard to believe. Healthcare workers are not getting the required protection. If action is not taken in this incident then state-level protests will be launched,” said IMA state president Dr P T Zacharias.