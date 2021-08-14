Youth walks into woman’s house with request to use toilet, snatches chain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have upped surveillance in rural areas here after a 70-year-old woman at Thiruvaniyoor became a victim of chain snatching three days ago.A youngster, who walked into the premises of Kunjannamma’s house requesting permission to use the bathroom, snatched her gold chain and fled the spot. She was sitting on the verandah of her house reading newspaper when the man walked in around 8.30am.

Police officials said Kunjannamma was yet to recover from shock as she never expected that the person would pounce on her. She suffered minor injuries when she resisted his attempt to escape. “We have confirmed the identity of the accused. A special team has been formed to nab the culprit,” said Puthencruz DySP Ajaynath G. Public should be cautious as chain snatchers are always on the lookout for an opportunity to strike, he added.

Indian Criminology and Forensic Science Association president and criminologist Febin Baby said chain snatching incidents may increase in the coming days as it’s one of the easiest ways for young criminals to make money.