Assault on doctor: Accused held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly a week after the assault on an emergency duty doctor in a hospital in Pukkattupady in Ernakulam district, the police on Saturday arrested an Edathala native in connection with the incident.

The arrested is Mohammed Kabeer. The alleged assault took place on August 3 while the doctor was treating Kabeer’s wife. The accused also used abusive words against the doctor. A special team led by K Karthik, district police chief (rural), arrested him from a hideout.

Though the IMA had filed a petition against the accused under IPC Sections 23 (voluntarily causing injury) and 294b (using obscene language in a public place), the police were groping in the dark to find him. Following this, the IMA also threatened to go on an indefinite strike.

Earlier, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had sought a report from the police on a complaint of inaction. Chairperson Justice Antony Dominic also sought a report in two weeks on the incident which took place at Thaqdees Hospital.