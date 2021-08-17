STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All work No play

A nation-wide health survey by Sportz Village, a youth sports platform, shows 44% of the children in Kochi have unhealthy body mass index, which is alarming

Published: 17th August 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of children.

Representational image of children.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From youth, coaches to parents, everybody is excited after India’s impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. There is a newfound interest in many aspiring youngsters in our city to pursue sports, but the reality should help them have a rethink.

According to the 11th annual health survey by Sportz Village, a sports school chain, children across the country are showing poor fitness levels. In Kochi, 44% of the children showed unhealthy body mass index (BMI).

The nationwide survey held in February last year covered 2,54,681 children in the 7-17 age group from 364 schools across 250 cities and towns. The Covid-induced lockdown has worsened the situation, according to the officials. “Though the stringent lockdown helped check the virus spread to an extent, the change in lifestyle and online classes have severely affected the children’s health. With no physical activities, it has been taking a toll on their physical and mental health for more than a year,” said a Sportz Village official.

The survey, which took the data of 8,922 children in Kochi, focused on seven parameters — BMI, aerobic capacity, anaerobic capacity, abdominal strength, flexibility, upper body strength and lower body strength. Interestingly, the survey showed girls (60%) have better BMI levels than boys (53%). They have also fared better in flexibility and upper body strength. 

The officials said even normal vacation breaks lead to a drop in health parameters. The lockdown has made things worse as youngsters found it almost impossible to engage in recreational activities. “Our previous studies have shown that the lack of physical activity for a prolonged duration leads to a drop in health parameters. It has been observed that children return from summer vacation with lower levels of fitness due to lack of enough physical activity. Now the lockdown has resulted in a situation where a kid is forced to spend nearly five additional hours in front of the screen on an average. With the increased unproductive screen time, children could end up suffering from weight gain. Besides, staying indoors for a prolonged period will make them restless and may affect their mental wellbeing as well,” said the official.

With the talks about reopening schools in the coming months, Sportz Village officials are asking authorities to prioritise physical education that will help improve children’s health in the long run. “School authorities and parents must understand the importance of physical education. Allocating more periods in schools for sports activities will help a long way in improving the fitness of our future generations. Instead of expecting our children to perform in tournaments and win medals, parents should let their children enjoy. It’s high time we redesigned our physical activities in a way that help children learn difficult math concepts and improve their critical thinking,” said the official.

The survey also shed lights on Kochi’s utilisation of sports infrastructure. “The issue is not about the lack of infrastructure but of access to these spaces. There are lots of spaces available on school and college campuses, but access to them is exclusive to the institute’s students during schooltime. If there are adequate incentives, officials can execute long-term plans to develop future talents,” added the official.

8,922 children were covered by the survey

HOW UNHEALTHY ARE OUR CHILDREN?

BMI 2 in 5 children unhealthy

Upper body strength    3 in 5

Lower body strength    2 in 3

Abdominal strength    1 in 4

Flexibility    2 in 5

Aerobic capacity: 2 in 3

GIRL POWER
As per the survey, 60% of girls have healthy BMI scores compared to boys (53%). The girls also fared better in flexibility and upper body strength, but not in aerobic capacity and lower body strength.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp