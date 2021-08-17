All work No play

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From youth, coaches to parents, everybody is excited after India’s impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. There is a newfound interest in many aspiring youngsters in our city to pursue sports, but the reality should help them have a rethink.

According to the 11th annual health survey by Sportz Village, a sports school chain, children across the country are showing poor fitness levels. In Kochi, 44% of the children showed unhealthy body mass index (BMI).

The nationwide survey held in February last year covered 2,54,681 children in the 7-17 age group from 364 schools across 250 cities and towns. The Covid-induced lockdown has worsened the situation, according to the officials. “Though the stringent lockdown helped check the virus spread to an extent, the change in lifestyle and online classes have severely affected the children’s health. With no physical activities, it has been taking a toll on their physical and mental health for more than a year,” said a Sportz Village official.

The survey, which took the data of 8,922 children in Kochi, focused on seven parameters — BMI, aerobic capacity, anaerobic capacity, abdominal strength, flexibility, upper body strength and lower body strength. Interestingly, the survey showed girls (60%) have better BMI levels than boys (53%). They have also fared better in flexibility and upper body strength.

The officials said even normal vacation breaks lead to a drop in health parameters. The lockdown has made things worse as youngsters found it almost impossible to engage in recreational activities. “Our previous studies have shown that the lack of physical activity for a prolonged duration leads to a drop in health parameters. It has been observed that children return from summer vacation with lower levels of fitness due to lack of enough physical activity. Now the lockdown has resulted in a situation where a kid is forced to spend nearly five additional hours in front of the screen on an average. With the increased unproductive screen time, children could end up suffering from weight gain. Besides, staying indoors for a prolonged period will make them restless and may affect their mental wellbeing as well,” said the official.

With the talks about reopening schools in the coming months, Sportz Village officials are asking authorities to prioritise physical education that will help improve children’s health in the long run. “School authorities and parents must understand the importance of physical education. Allocating more periods in schools for sports activities will help a long way in improving the fitness of our future generations. Instead of expecting our children to perform in tournaments and win medals, parents should let their children enjoy. It’s high time we redesigned our physical activities in a way that help children learn difficult math concepts and improve their critical thinking,” said the official.

The survey also shed lights on Kochi’s utilisation of sports infrastructure. “The issue is not about the lack of infrastructure but of access to these spaces. There are lots of spaces available on school and college campuses, but access to them is exclusive to the institute’s students during schooltime. If there are adequate incentives, officials can execute long-term plans to develop future talents,” added the official.

8,922 children were covered by the survey

HOW UNHEALTHY ARE OUR CHILDREN?

BMI 2 in 5 children unhealthy

Upper body strength 3 in 5

Lower body strength 2 in 3

Abdominal strength 1 in 4

Flexibility 2 in 5

Aerobic capacity: 2 in 3

GIRL POWER

As per the survey, 60% of girls have healthy BMI scores compared to boys (53%). The girls also fared better in flexibility and upper body strength, but not in aerobic capacity and lower body strength.