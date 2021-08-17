Assault case takes U-turn as wife of accused files sexual harassment plaint against doctor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged assault on an emergency doctor by an Aluva native at Thaqdees Hospital near Pukkattupady has taken a new turn. The wife of the accused Mohammed Kabeer, whom the police arrested on the doctor’s complaint, has accused the doctor of sexual harassment.

The woman filed a complaint after Edathala police arrested her husband on Saturday. The woman’s complaint said the doctor touched her private parts during the treatment, following which Kabeer questioned him.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. If the doctor is found guilty, he will be arrested, “said a police officer with Edathala station. The case seems to be cooked up as the statements of the nurses who were present during the alleged incident contradict the woman’s version.

“As per the statement given by the nurses who were at the hospital, the complaint has been cooked up. The doctor did his duty and there was no such incident. However, it is too early to reach a conclusion. Since a complaint has been registered, it needs to be probed, “said the officer.

What happened?

The alleged assault on the doctor took place on August 3 while he was treating accused Kabeer’s wife. Kabeer also used abusive words. However, police took a week to arrest him.