STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Assault case takes U-turn as wife of accused files sexual harassment plaint against doctor

The woman’s complaint said the doctor touched her private parts during the treatment, following which Kabeer questioned him.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged assault on an emergency doctor by an Aluva native at Thaqdees Hospital near Pukkattupady has taken a new turn. The wife of the accused Mohammed Kabeer, whom the police arrested on the doctor’s complaint, has accused the doctor of sexual harassment.

The woman filed a complaint after Edathala police arrested her husband on Saturday. The woman’s complaint said the doctor touched her private parts during the treatment, following which Kabeer questioned him.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. If the doctor is found guilty, he will be arrested, “said a police officer with Edathala station. The case seems to be cooked up as the statements of the nurses who were present during the alleged incident contradict the woman’s version. 

“As per the statement given by the nurses who were at the hospital, the complaint has been cooked up. The doctor did his duty and there was no such incident. However, it is too early to reach a conclusion. Since a complaint has been registered, it needs to be probed, “said the officer.

What happened?
The alleged assault on the doctor took place on August 3 while he was treating accused Kabeer’s wife. Kabeer also used abusive words. However, police took a week to arrest him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp