Take you on a ride!

KOCHI: Volkswagen Beetle, Yamaha RX100, Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, JCB, Vijai Super — these vehicles, some that ruled the market in the 1970s, are lined up at Cherthala native Rakesh Babu’s garage. He was smitten by cars and bikes from a very young age. The ITI graduate, despite not having a solid background in automobile production, repair or management, has been creating custom versions of his favourites since 2008. Rakesh makes mini figurines of vehicles using cardboard and foam sheets. He started the hobby of designing a model of his bike.

“I converted my first bike, Suzuki Fiero, into a sports-bike model Suzuki GSX. I didn’t know how it would turn out, but I gave it a shot anyway. I made it out of fibreglass moulds. Though it got a major facelift, the engine power remained the same,” says Rakesh.

Rakesh has created around 12 vehicles so far under the name ‘Sudus Custom.’ He uses galvanised iron sheets for the body and upcycles scrap he finds around him to create wondrous miniatures. ‘Sudus Custom’ rose to fame when Rakesh’s recent creation, a Volkswagen Beetle, created a spark among netizens. The lady-bug-shaped car is powered by the engine of a two-wheeler and can carry two people and move at a maximum speed of 60kmph. It took Rakesh around seven months to finish and cost him Rs 60,000.

“The Beetle I created isn’t the same size as the original car. I have never seen a real model, so I collected pictures from all angles online and made my version,” he adds. The headlights and tyres were sourced from a Bajaj Autorickshaw and the rest was handmade. “I make vehicle parts at my father’s welding workshop. Since the workshop didn’t have the facility for gas welding, I had to rely on arc welding, which is difficult and time-consuming,” claims Rakesh. “Before creating the Beetle, I had made a jeep using the engine of a two-wheeler. Since it was made out of a bike’s engine, it didn’t have reverse gear. So I made a gearbox. By pulling the lever, it can move on four gears. The model also has the provision for self and kick-start,” says Rakesh.

Apart from making petrol-driven vehicles, Rakesh has made electric bikes and a jeep as well. The latest being the pastel blue-toned vintage scooter, Vijai Super. “I created the electric version of a vintage vehicle to invoke nostalgia. People who used to ride this when it was in demand has asked for this model,” says Rakesh. His bikes are the same size as the original ones. Vijai Super is powered by four cells of 12W each and took a month to build. “It has to be kept for 7-8 hours to reach full charge. Once it is fully charged, it can cover 70km and can move at a maximum speed of 25kmph,” he says.

Rakesh drives Vijay Super around his home. “Though people have made offers for my other vehicles, I haven’t sold any of them as it doesn’t have a Type Approval Certificate. So they can’t be driven on road,” informs Rakesh.

The 30-year-old also creates child-sized versions of vehicles. “Some parents place orders for matching vehicles for their kids based on the cars and bikes they are driving. Videos on my YouTube channel fetches me many orders. I do vehicles for kids by affixing engine below 50cc power, so they can ride it around their homes,” says Rakesh.

Instagram: sudus_custom