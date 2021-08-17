Vegetable carpet to help fellow students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam is a festival that brings joy to everyone. However, the pandemic is severely affecting the finances of a lot of households making it difficult for them to make both ends meet. This has also affected many children who couldn’t attend online classes since their parents are unable to buy them smartphones.

To help these children, the students of the commerce department of St Paul’s College Kalamassery have decided to make a pookalam with vegetables and then auction it to raise funds to buy a mobile phone for a fellow student in their institution. According to Jibin Jacob, assistant professor, the pookalam is being made using 200kg of vegetables.

“The total cost for the production of the pookalam is Rs 10,000 and we hope to collect double the amount through the auction,” he said. The college students had organised and laid a vegetable pookalam in 2019 too. The vegetables used to make the pookalam will be auctioned on Tuesday at noon.