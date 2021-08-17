STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With restoration, Jew Cemetery comes back to life

As part of the Rs 50-lakh project, the archaeology department is cleaning up the area and will add fences around it

Published: 17th August 2021

The cleaned-up Jew Cemetery at Market Road in Kochi. With the restoration works by archaeology department, the area is going to get a facelift soon | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The centuries-old Jew Cemetery in the heart of Kochi city — believed to be constructed in the 16th century — was lying unattended with creepers, shrubs and reptiles for years. However, with the restoration works inaugurated by the former Archaeology Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran early this year, the fate of the monument is gradually changing for good. 

As part of the Rs 50-lakh project, the archaeology department is cleaning up the entire area and will install fencing around the property. “Work at Jew Cemetry is under way and we have already cleaned up the property by removing weeds and crawlies. Conservation of tombs and rebuilding of boundary walls will also begin soon,” said Dineshan E, director of the archaeology department.

Situated on the Market Road behind St Teresa’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School, the one-acre plot has 47 tombs. Of which, most are in a dilapidated condition. The cemetery used to be a nightmare to nearby shops as it is infested with snakes.

“We have been waiting for the project for a long time. With the ever-increasing foliage, we had the threat of snakes. It became a dumping yard for nearby textile shops and restaurants. We hope the renovation will be a perennial solution to the issue,” said James George, a shop owner in the area.

Locals are hoping the cemetery’s restoration will transform the area into a tourism spot. “Other than the members of the Jewish community, no one cares to stop by the cemetery these days. With the renovation, it will attract international tourists like the Jewish monuments in Mattancherry. It will also have a trickle-down effect on the lives of native residents like us as well,” said Abraham John, an auto rickshaw driver in the area.

