Words of turmoil 

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A writer is born when he or she is moved by a moment in life. For some, poetry and writing is a tool to express their thoughts about things around them, which are out of their control. Writer Pooja Geetha’s story is similar.

An assistant professor of Sanskrit Department in Government College, Chittur, Palakkad, Pooja has interpreted her emotional turmoil through her first book Kothivecha Shilakalkum Parayanund, a Malayalam collection of poems.

The Malappuram native, through a collection of around 50 short and long poems, questions the societal norms controlling women. Pooja addresses the violence prevailing against women and the unbalanced socio-political environment around us.

According to her, Kothivecha Shilakalkum Parayanund were scribbled in pieces since 2015. “The lockdown aided me as I received ample time to translate my thoughts into poems. Whenever something came to mind, I just noted it in my diary. These are my selected 50 poems and I will be releasing the rest later. “This collection of poems conveys several subjects that disturbed me, including feminism,” says Pooja who recently released her book under the Poorna Publications, Kozhikode.

One of Pooja’s poems, ‘Alanjuthiriyunnavar’ talks about how the atrocities against a woman’s body don’t end with her death. With postmortems and reevaluation of body organs of the deceased women, their souls are left wandering — be it Soumya or be Vismaya. Another poem of her’s is ‘Parda’’, which discusses how putting a veil on a woman’s face is also suppressing her individuality and her freedom of expression inside the boundaries of religion and patriarchy.

Pooja is leaning on these changes in Malayalam literature when it comes to accepting new ideologies. “There is a change in the approach in Malayalam, especially in poems. Open writings are being welcomed than those with lyrical perfection,” she says.