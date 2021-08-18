STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CareStack expands operations in Kerala

Dental SaaS (Software as a Service) startup CareStack is expanding its operations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Pune.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dental SaaS (Software as a Service) startup CareStack is expanding its operations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Pune. The company, based in Thiruvananthapuram and Florida, plans to add 400 employees by the year-end, of whom 200 will be freshers. The company was founded in 2015 with the mission to simplify dental practice management and allow dental practitioners to truly focus on things that matter — patient care and business growth.

CareStack, which currently functions from Technopark Phase 3, is expanding to two more office spaces in the Thiruvananthapuram. One inside the Technopark and the other in ‘Atomic Workspaces’ at the by-pass road outside the Technopark. The company is also setting up a facility in Pune, apart from expanding to Kochi.“In the coming years, the Indian SaaS industry will open up thousands of job opportunities, considering the increasing pace of digital transformation and more businesses transitioning away from legacy software solutions,” said CEO and Founder Abhilash Krishna.

CareStack expects to quadruple its revenue in 2021. The company has so far raised US$60 million and is rapidly expanding to serve 10,000+ dental offices and 30 million patients over the next five years.

