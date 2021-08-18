Crackdown on drugs ahead of Onam

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: The excise department will carry out additional checks to prevent the flow of spurious liquor and drugs into the district .As part of Drugs Free India campaign, the social justice department has identified 2,300 hotspots in the district

With Onam around the corner, the excise department is making all efforts to prevent the flow of drugs into the district. The department is focusing more on the border areas and trains, said the officials. A month-long awareness campaign to reduce the use of drugs is on from July 24. The campaign will end on August 25.

“As part of Onam, we have started a 24-hour control rooms. Two sets of forces are kept ready — on the eastern and western ends — apart from the existing force on the field. As soon as we get a call in the control room, a team is sent there within 24 hours. We are also associating with the police, forest and revenue departments and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for combined raids. The lack of enough personnel in a concern, but we are trying our best,” said Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar.

In association with the coastal police and marine enforcement, the department is also holding marine patrol. Police sniffer dogs are being used in operations carried out in association with the narcotics department in trains and on railway station premises. The official added the presently closed educational institutions are being used by miscreants for consumption of narcotics and they are keeping a watch on these areas. “Camps of migrant labourers are being checked frequently since many are found to be bringing drugs like ganja from outside. Around 23.45 gram of MDMAwas seized from the city,” he said.

The officer added the Vimukthi project, the anti-narcotics campaign, had been facing a setback due to lockdown. A request has been made to open two more counselling centres in the district and a plot has been identified in Fort Kochi.

2,300 DRUG HOTSPOTS

The Social Justice Department has identified more than 2,300 drug hotspots in the district. The department conducted a comprehensive campaign to curb the drug menace across the state as part of the national mission — Nasha Mukt Bharat. Officials say many spots inside the city are mainly centred around the use of drugs, rather than liquor.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had identified Ernakulam as one of the 272 districts with high use of drugs in the country. Other districts from the state were Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kollam, Malappuram, and Idukki.

A community-based peer-led intervention for early drug use prevention among adolescents and outreach and drop-in centres are planned for effectively curbing the menace. The centre will provide financial assistance for drug treatment clinics for outpatients. For inpatients, the government will provide assistance for running and maintaining Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA). At present about 480 IRCAs are supported by the ministry, majorly operated by NGOs.

The IRCAs provide services for the identification of addicts, motivational counselling, detoxification/de-addiction, and whole person recovery, aftercare, and reintegration into mainstream society. “From August 15, the identification process will end and we will go ahead with the enforcement process. The spots were identified with the support of Kudumbashree who collected the details digitally. The enforcement will be supported by the excise department, which focuses on the expected rise in the usage of drugs ahead of Onam,” said district social justice officer K K Subair.

GANJA LIMIT A PROBLEM

According to the Central rules, possession of up to 1kg of ganja is a bailable offence. Though there were repeated requests from the state government to amend this rule, it has still not been changed, which is affecting enforcement.

Nasha Mukt Bharat

Based on the findings of the national survey on extent and pattern of substance use and list of vulnerable districts provided by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the social justice and empowerment ministry will undertake intervention programmes

4 lakh children and youth will be reached out through these

Increase community participation and public cooperation

10,000 participants will be given training through the programme

Support government hospitals for opening up de-addiction centres in addition to existing ministry- supported centers