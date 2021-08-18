Family wakes up to see vehicles on fire in porch

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 1am on Monday, Arun K Ashok woke up from sleep upon feeling a sudden heat wave in his house.“I got out of the bed and heard windowpanes breaking and saw a bright light outside. I looked out of my window and was shocked. The two-wheelers parked in our porch were on fire,” said Arun, a resident of Ayyambally in Munnambam. “We don’t know how the vehicles caught fire,” he said.

Arun said the family fortunately acted quickly and extinguished the fire before it reached the vehicles’ petrol tanks, or worse, his house where his parents, wife and two children as well as his younger brother and family live. What has saddened Arun the most is that the two bicycles that he had recently brought for the children in the family were gutted too.

“We lost two motorcycles, one scooter and two bicycles. We have no idea what caused the fire,” said Arun, adding that he informed the police which reached the spot and cordoned off the area for forensic inspection. A team led by Munnambam CI Yesudas A L has launched a detailed probe.

“One of the bikes was gifted to me by my uncle before his death. I had an emotional attachment to it as I had been using it for several years. Why would someone do such a thing? I find solace in the fact that the petrol tanks didn’t explode or the flames did not spread to the house. That could have been worse,” Arun said.

The police are verifying certain details as this is not a one-off incident. Similar incidents, in which two-wheelers parked in porches of some houses were set on fire, were earlier reported in and around Vypeen.

The police said they have identified a few suspects. “We are looking into it seriously. This might be the handiwork of some anti-social elements in the area. We will nab the culprits,” the officer said.