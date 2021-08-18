Gifting happiness

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: Most businesses, especially the food industry received a setback during the pandemic. A woman entrepreneur based in Kochi has found newer ways to promote her business through online platforms. Anu Joseph in Panampilly Nagar had her passion fruit concentrate business before Covid shut down the world under the title Original Spices Tradition. She had been depending majorly on hotels and banquet functions for bulk orders.

The pandemic hit just when her business was taking off. So slowly, she moved the business online and started selling through Amazon and became a big success.“We started getting good reviews from users, which eventually helped the business and the online selling was good even during the lockdown. Open Happiness was the product to overcome the restrictions of lockdown through the right gifting options,” Anu said.

Her idea was to put together a gift box or gift hamper. Anu and her team tried many special Kerala varieties for Onam, like the Chendamangalam handloom, banana chips and more, and started packing them into boxes for gifting.

The team received good responses for their gift hampers too, even from Swiggy and Zomato stores. Across India, gifts were delivered to 156 locations, including to non-Malayalis. They are also providing gifting options for many brands with their Onam hampers.

“During this pandemic, many women, who lost jobs and wanted to support their families, joined our venture. We are giving employment to nearly 25 people, directly and indirectly. In the recent months, we have also moved to dry fruits business for items like pistachios, badam, and cashew, as alternative healthy snacks,” Anu added.

