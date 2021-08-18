Glam up for Onam 

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Malayalis, Onakodi is arguably one of the most favourite things about Onam, apart from the flower carpets and grand feast. This post-pandemic Onam season, minimal fashion is the most sought-after trend. Fashionistas in Thiruvananthapuram claim that vibrant colours and quirky patterns are going to make this Onam a mix of tradition and style.

Kochi based designer, Anitha KA and her fashion label MoonGodess are reviving the traditional Kerala kasavu with some colour play. Anitha uses tie-dye style on cotton Kasavu to give it a chic makeover. “We use kasavu sourced from handloom weavers in Coimbatore. Be it silver or gold Kasavu, a mix of colours on the borders or pallu will brighten the set mund. That said, we have made around 240 shades available on our website. Interested people can go with a single hue or pick multiple ones,” she says.

Tie-dye is also a hit among men, says Anitha. Dyed mundu with a matching shirt is a best seller this Onam. “Couple twinnings and friends and family deciding on dress codes is very common this season,” adds Anitha. For those who find it hard to drape a saree this season, Anitha has also come up with readymade sarees that have stitched pleats for quick draping.

“I find it hard to drape a saree myself. One of our master tailors gave me the idea to use stitched pleats. This gives me the idea for the lineup. The stitched pleats make the job very easy,” adds Anitha.

Twinning season

For young parents in nuclear families who want to twin up with their young ones to make great photos this year, Thiruvananthapuram-based celebrity fashion designer and stylist Neethu Vishakh has good news. Her boutique, Navami, features Mummu and Me series for new mothers and their kids to celebrate this Onam. “’Mummu and Me have hand-painted, customised Kerala kasav,” says Neethu.

The mother and kid combo series include dhavani, skirt and blouse, kurthi and baby frock and boys’ kurta and Kerala saree with hand painted designs in bright colours like red, yellow, and even glossy black. Neethu has added some artwork to make them look better. “I have featured Thanjavoor paintings, Yashodha and little Krishna, Pattachithra paintings from Odisha and Mughal motifs. Thus, the attires are a blend of art and tradition,” says Neethu who mostly prefers pure handloom.

Style and culture

Another fashion designer Sandy Pillai from Thiruvananthapuram, who owns ‘Polka Dots’ has introduced Kerala Kasavu frocks and kurthi collections this season. “Frocks have conquered the hearts of women now and for Onam, they want to experiment on it - regardless of the age. The latest Kasavu frock collection is designed as comfort wear for small to double XL sizes. They have stitched pockets for a chic look. Those who want to keep it stylish and formal this Onam can go with off-white kurthis which has intricate prints,” concludes Sandy.