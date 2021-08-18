STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kutty Desk: To the aid of children in need

The project helps students keep pandemic blues at bay, overcome digital divide and attend online classes

Published: 18th August 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Adithyan, a Class VIII student from Thrissur, has been staying with his grandmother ever since his parents died in an accident. His grandmother and uncles have been bearing his educational expenses by doing daily wage jobs. However, the pandemic crisis left them with no work. This is when Amal Sebin Raj, a volunteer of the Kutty Desk, an initiative of Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) under the Department of Women and Child Development, reached out to Adithyan who voiced his concerns.

“I was left speechless when an eighth-grader told me he is ready to take up any job to take care of his grandmother,” said Amal, who has been a volunteer at the Kutty desk of Thrissur district. “There are about 15 volunteers in each district who reach out to about 20 children in a week. Many children have voiced their concerns about not having gadgets for online education. Hearing Adithyan’s situation, help was immediately provided to him,” said Amal.

In the past two years, more than 350 trained students from Class VIII to Class XII of Kutty Desk have reached out to over 33,000 little-known peers who are locked up in their homes due to the pandemic. 
The ORC, which is meant for early identification and prevention of issues faced by children, has been extended from 320 to 356 schools in the state this year. “Before implementing the initiative, a training programme was given to a group of students on how to make comforting calls to children in distress. The calls were recorded to ensure that the guidelines were properly followed,” said Arya R Chandra, state programme officer of ORC.

During the initial phase of the programme, the student callers inquired about the well-being of fellow children and their families and shared helpline numbers of Disha, Childline, and Chiri, an initiative of the Kerala Police. “The callers interacted with parents to identify the problems of the children. If they needed further assistance, the number of ORC district project assistants were shared with them,” said Arya.

The state programme officer also said the Kutty desk has been very effective in addressing the problems of children. Initially, Covid awareness was created among the children. The feedback from the calls was shared with the school-level ORC nodal teachers who either made available the service of the ORC psychologist or forwarded it to the helpline for children such as Chiri.

Since the children are now familiar with the pandemic, our focus this year is on reducing their stress. “Some of the trained students have completed their Class X, but many are continuing as mentors. We plan to take 20 more students from each district this year. Creating awareness about mobile addiction is on the plan for this year,” said Arya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp