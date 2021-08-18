Kutty Desk: To the aid of children in need

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: Adithyan, a Class VIII student from Thrissur, has been staying with his grandmother ever since his parents died in an accident. His grandmother and uncles have been bearing his educational expenses by doing daily wage jobs. However, the pandemic crisis left them with no work. This is when Amal Sebin Raj, a volunteer of the Kutty Desk, an initiative of Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) under the Department of Women and Child Development, reached out to Adithyan who voiced his concerns.

“I was left speechless when an eighth-grader told me he is ready to take up any job to take care of his grandmother,” said Amal, who has been a volunteer at the Kutty desk of Thrissur district. “There are about 15 volunteers in each district who reach out to about 20 children in a week. Many children have voiced their concerns about not having gadgets for online education. Hearing Adithyan’s situation, help was immediately provided to him,” said Amal.

In the past two years, more than 350 trained students from Class VIII to Class XII of Kutty Desk have reached out to over 33,000 little-known peers who are locked up in their homes due to the pandemic.

The ORC, which is meant for early identification and prevention of issues faced by children, has been extended from 320 to 356 schools in the state this year. “Before implementing the initiative, a training programme was given to a group of students on how to make comforting calls to children in distress. The calls were recorded to ensure that the guidelines were properly followed,” said Arya R Chandra, state programme officer of ORC.

During the initial phase of the programme, the student callers inquired about the well-being of fellow children and their families and shared helpline numbers of Disha, Childline, and Chiri, an initiative of the Kerala Police. “The callers interacted with parents to identify the problems of the children. If they needed further assistance, the number of ORC district project assistants were shared with them,” said Arya.

The state programme officer also said the Kutty desk has been very effective in addressing the problems of children. Initially, Covid awareness was created among the children. The feedback from the calls was shared with the school-level ORC nodal teachers who either made available the service of the ORC psychologist or forwarded it to the helpline for children such as Chiri.

Since the children are now familiar with the pandemic, our focus this year is on reducing their stress. “Some of the trained students have completed their Class X, but many are continuing as mentors. We plan to take 20 more students from each district this year. Creating awareness about mobile addiction is on the plan for this year,” said Arya.