Man held for abducting travel agent who duped kin, friends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a Melloor native, who allegedly abducted a manager of a travel agency at Angamaly. The arrested was identified as Thankachan, 46, a native of Melloor near Chalakudy.

The accused allegedly abducted Unnikrishnan, the manager of a travel agency at Valanjambalam in Kochi, last Wednesday.

According to Ernakulam Rural Police, Unnikrishnan allegedly took `8.5 lakh from Thankachan’s three relatives and friends promising to arrange jobs for them abroad and then duped them.