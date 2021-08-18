Sagararani to resume service after 18 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding more colour to the city’s Onam celebrations, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is all set to resume the service of its two Sagararani vessels. As per the present plan, the service will be resumed from Thursday evening. KSINC has decided to resume the service after a gap of 18 months.

The vessel, which is equipped with an AC conference hall, upper deck and restaurant, has the capacity to carry 100 passengers at a time. “Due to the Covid protocol, the number of passengers will be restricted to 50,” said a KSINC official. “The tourism sector has faced a major jolt due to the pandemic. We lost the two festival seasons due to the pandemic. We have faced a revenue loss of `35 lakh from Sagararani alone,” the officer added.

The two Sagararani vessels have been operational for 18 years. “Customers can avail of individual ticket-based trips on all days. The ticket rate is `350 per passenger on weekdays and `400 per passenger during weekends. Tourists can book their tickets after logging on to the www.sagararani.in website. We hope more foreign and domestic passengers will come forward this season, “he said.