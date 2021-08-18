STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some of a rare kind

The hot new street-wear label ‘Someofakind’ by Calicut-native Harikrishnan has some promising 
fashion in store for Kochi

Pics: Down Trodden and Dia John Photography

By LIKHITHA PRASANNA 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fashion statements have, for the longest time, represented mindset and the change of it. That is why, when Calicut-native Harikrishnan founded his lifestyle brand Someofakind, he decided to represent sub-cultures that are making an impact in the world around us. After brief stints in Architecture and Design colleges, he wanted to focus on sustainable evergreen fashion that goes a long way, unlike mass-produced fashion that is discarded every season and adds to the massive waste that the fashion industry has been generating over the years. 

His first streetwear collection, based on South Indian Hip-hop, is a hit among Kochi’s youngsters. For now, it features apparel including jackets and T-shirts. “The hip-hop revolution, over the years, has been limited to North India - especially cities like Mumbai and Delhi. But South India also has immense talent that needs to get more space in the national platforms. This collection is a tribute to South Indian drip, and I had graffiti artist Left Hander do the design for it,” he says. 

Most importantly, this collection from Someofakind is a representation of artists who have chosen the road less taken, much like Harikrishnan. “It is like the poem by Robert Frost - the road not taken has made a difference in their lives, and that is why they have a spark in them. The collection is dedicated to those who want to stand out and make their voice heard,” says Hari.

As stylish as it is. Someofakind’s products are also sustainable. Though the apparel is made from good quality Hemp imported from Nepal and cotton sourced from South India, the brand plans to make hemp more popular in fashion. “Cotton farming takes up a lot more water than hemp. So it is a lot more sustainable for the environment if the apparel industry takes a switch to hemp. My effort is to normalise the material,” Hari says. The stitching is done by small-scale artists in Tirupur, without middlemen, which is quite uplifting given their financial struggles too, he says.

Next up, Someofakind also has a few interesting capsule collections in the pipeline - like Fearless, the office-wear collection for the empowered women that even features sarees. There is also ‘Some altered realities’, based on the book Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah by Richard Bach. “The idea is to encourage responsible fashion. After using our jackets for five years, someone can return them and get a discount for the exchange on their next purchase. The used clothes will also be upcycled to make new designs. The model I have in mind will serve an aware, woke, yet fashionable generation,” says Hari. 

@someofakind.in on Instagram

