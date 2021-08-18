The classic white shirt look

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We very easily get bored with our wardrobe and turn into damsels of distress when it comes to picking our outfits for the day. That pile of clothes bursting out of the closet never seems to be enough. But mixing things up a little can do the trick. Actor-model Divya Pandey (@divya.pandeyy) shows us how to wear a men’s shirt in four different ways. Well, you can hardly go wrong with a classic white shirt which is turning into every woman’s snazzy outfit.

Shirt-knot style

Wear the shirt like you usually do but don’t button the first two and last few buttons. Tuck the back of the shirt upwards and tie a knot on the waist with the front bottom half. Then pull down the collar for an off-shoulder look. You can roll up the sleeves. Wear this with a bodycon dress, a flared skirt with a crop top inside or over a bodycon suit for a beach day.

Ballon style

Wear the shirt with just one sleeve, the second is to be left hanging out — one of your arms is to be within the sleeve and the other arm inside the shirt. Tie a belt around your waist and pull up the bottom of the shirt through the belt to give it a balloon effect. Tuck the hanging sleeve into the shirt from the top. The final look gives the shirt a one-shoulder style. Pair this with velvet or bright-coloured bottoms.

Shirt with a corset

Corsets never go out of style and this look is the easiest of all. It’s the best for those who aren’t comfortable with plain corsets. Simply spice it up with a plain white shirt. Wear the shirt and then a corset over it. Make sure you use shades like pink, black, and bright colours or bright prints. It makes you look extremely good and feel comfortable all day long!

