STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The classic white shirt look

 We very easily get bored with our wardrobe and turn into damsels of distress when it comes to picking our outfits for the day.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

KOCHI: We very easily get bored with our wardrobe and turn into damsels of distress when it comes to picking our outfits for the day. That pile of clothes bursting out of the closet never seems to be enough. But mixing things up a little can do the trick. Actor-model Divya Pandey (@divya.pandeyy) shows us how to wear a men’s shirt in four different ways. Well, you can hardly go wrong with a classic white shirt which is turning into every woman’s snazzy outfit. 

Shirt-knot style
Wear the shirt like you usually do but don’t button the first two and last few buttons. Tuck the back of the shirt upwards and tie a knot on the waist with the front bottom half. Then pull down the collar for an off-shoulder look. You can roll up the sleeves. Wear this with a bodycon dress, a flared skirt with a crop top inside or over a bodycon suit for a beach day.

Ballon style
Wear the shirt with just one sleeve, the second is to be left hanging out — one of your arms is to be within the sleeve and the other arm inside the shirt. Tie a belt around your waist and pull up the bottom of the shirt through the belt to give it a balloon effect. Tuck the hanging sleeve into the shirt from the top. The final look gives the shirt a one-shoulder style. Pair this with velvet or bright-coloured bottoms.

Shirt with a corset 
Corsets never go out of style and this look is the easiest of all. It’s the best for those who aren’t comfortable with plain corsets. Simply spice it up with a plain white shirt. Wear the shirt and then a corset over it. Make sure you use shades like pink, black, and bright colours or bright prints. It makes you look extremely good and feel comfortable all day long!
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp