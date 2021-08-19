Actress abduction case: Kavya Madhavan cross-examined for fifth day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Witness examination of Kavya Madhavan continued on Wednesday as part of the trial in the actor abduction case at Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court.

It was the fifth day when prosecution side examined Kavya as a witness in the case. Kavya’s husband and actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. Kavya’s witness examination will resume when the court restarts trial after Onam break next week. The examination by the prosecution side has been completed.