STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Eat in tune

Thrissur native Sidha has come up with a brand that will help people eat healthy

Published: 19th August 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Wouldn’t it be great if there was a system that could deliver healthy Kerala cuisine adhering to one’s dietary preferences on time? 28-year-old Sidha, a native of Thrissur, used to long for this same convenience, especially when she was working away from home. After coming back from UAE, Sidha made the idea of getting a customised wholesome diet according to one’s lifestyle and body condition into a reality by starting her online venture ‘Eatntunes’ in November last year. 

“I know how hard it is to keep up with a diet plan prescribed by my dietician. From cooking food items to having it on time amid work is indeed a task. It would be a matter of relief for people if they can get hold of the items easily and in time,” says Sidha.The name ‘Eatntunes’ branches from the Malayalam word ‘thaalam,’ which means rhythm. “There is rhythm in every tune. Much like that, when a person eats according to their lifestyle and body condition, it will balance their health well,” adds Sidha.

Before creating a weekly diet plan, Eatntunes will help you consult a dietician. Then, a customised diet plan is made according to their health condition or if they want to start afresh.  “If the client wants to see visible differences, then it is recommended they follow the plan for at least two weeks,” says Sidha.

General, weight loss, weight gain, and diabetes categories are available. Most people are reluctant to stick to a diet plan. If the items prescribed can be related to one’s lifestyle then people are likely to stick to the plan for longer. “The food items are made up of seasonal and organic ingredients. Fresh produces are sourced directly from farms. Since the venture deals with Kerala cuisine, imported items aren’t used in the menu. If the client requires then we replace it with the closest alternative,” says Sidha.

The homegrown brand has items including, Granola, greengram/ ragi dosa, cauliflower curd rice, beetroot appam, multigrain chapati, and healthy bakes- cookies, ragi hazelnut chocolate bar, gluten-free brownies, etc. 

For Onam, the venture has plans to deliver hampers, consisting of nutrient-rich multigrain food items, along with traditional attires. Neypayasam, njavara rice, chocolate multigrain balls, sarkaravaratty, are the few healthy treats we have included this time. 
Instagram: @eatntunes
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp