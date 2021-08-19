Eat in tune

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wouldn’t it be great if there was a system that could deliver healthy Kerala cuisine adhering to one’s dietary preferences on time? 28-year-old Sidha, a native of Thrissur, used to long for this same convenience, especially when she was working away from home. After coming back from UAE, Sidha made the idea of getting a customised wholesome diet according to one’s lifestyle and body condition into a reality by starting her online venture ‘Eatntunes’ in November last year.

“I know how hard it is to keep up with a diet plan prescribed by my dietician. From cooking food items to having it on time amid work is indeed a task. It would be a matter of relief for people if they can get hold of the items easily and in time,” says Sidha.The name ‘Eatntunes’ branches from the Malayalam word ‘thaalam,’ which means rhythm. “There is rhythm in every tune. Much like that, when a person eats according to their lifestyle and body condition, it will balance their health well,” adds Sidha.

Before creating a weekly diet plan, Eatntunes will help you consult a dietician. Then, a customised diet plan is made according to their health condition or if they want to start afresh. “If the client wants to see visible differences, then it is recommended they follow the plan for at least two weeks,” says Sidha.

General, weight loss, weight gain, and diabetes categories are available. Most people are reluctant to stick to a diet plan. If the items prescribed can be related to one’s lifestyle then people are likely to stick to the plan for longer. “The food items are made up of seasonal and organic ingredients. Fresh produces are sourced directly from farms. Since the venture deals with Kerala cuisine, imported items aren’t used in the menu. If the client requires then we replace it with the closest alternative,” says Sidha.

The homegrown brand has items including, Granola, greengram/ ragi dosa, cauliflower curd rice, beetroot appam, multigrain chapati, and healthy bakes- cookies, ragi hazelnut chocolate bar, gluten-free brownies, etc.

For Onam, the venture has plans to deliver hampers, consisting of nutrient-rich multigrain food items, along with traditional attires. Neypayasam, njavara rice, chocolate multigrain balls, sarkaravaratty, are the few healthy treats we have included this time.

Instagram: @eatntunes

