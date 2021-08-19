ED tracing investments of company in Australia    

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering by Pathanamthitta-based Popular Finance is tracing investments made by the company in Australia. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases on Wednesday remanded Popular Finance MD Thomas Daniel and his daughter Rinu Mariam Thomas to judicial custody till August 24.

According to ED, Thomas started a shell company, Popular Group PTY LTD, in Australia. The officials suspect that the fund collected as deposits here were diverted to this firm. Though Thomas denied having any role in the company, he latter admitted his involvement.

“Initially, he said he is not the director of any company in Australia. Later, while his statement was being recorded, he said he is the director of Popular Group PTY LTD and that he took up the post in 2003.

However, he said he had not invested any capital or received any profit from the firm. This needs more examination as details of the bank accounts need to be checked further,” ED stated in the report filed in the special court.