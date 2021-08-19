Kendriya Vidyalaya conducts orientation class for students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tarunotsav, a two-day virtual orientation session organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Ernakulam to ensure a smooth transition of students from secondary to senior secondary level and to inspire them to pursue their career aspirations, concluded here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, principal R Surendran called upon the students to hone their skills and adapt to the changing world. He said the KV will be organising career counselling sessions during the course of the academic session. In the interactive session, the students were encouraged to maintain an open channel of communication with the teachers.

Tom P Jacob, a master trainer for adolescent education programme, led the session on the impact of social media and its judicious use. He spoke on ways to avoid social media addiction and offered other means like recreational activities for relaxation. Bindu C R, a recipient of regional incentive award for teachers, addressed the adolescent issues of students during the pandemic.