Mad over payasam!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Malayalis, no feast is complete without a bowl of thick payasam. Especially when it comes to Onasadya, payasam is always the showstopper. While classic treats such as ada, paal (milk), ari (rice), parippu (dal) varieties have always held a special place in the Malayali household, this festive season, the chefs and home cooks are giving an innovative twist to payasam.

“Last year during Onam, we introduced a variety of dishes that could be incorporated in the Onasadya through O by Tamara’s ‘Swadhode Sadhya’ series. The series, which was live-streamed on our official social media pages including YouTube and Instagram, received a good response. This time, we are introducing six different varieties of payasams through our payasam series,” shares Suresh Kumar, executive chef of O by Tamara.

The varieties featured in the series include pal kozhukkattai, panchadhanya pradhaman, Tomato payasam, chena pradhaman, pavakkai pradhaman and kappa pradhaman. While panchadhanya pradhaman adds many health benefits to your celebrations with the goodness of whole grains, pulses, jaggery, biting into delicious cashew nuts and raisins, and tomato payasam will take you on an experimental ride. “All the recipes can be easily prepared at home using locally available ingredients,” says Suresh.

The butterfly pea flower has also been turned into payasam by the city-based home chef, Swapna Rakesh. Her enthusiasm in making payasam specialities has not been hindered even during the pandemic. “Raw papaya-pineapple payasam and dates-shallot payasam were the specialities during last year. This year, I have introduced shangupushpam, shallot green apple and rice ball payasam varieties,” says Swapna.

Bakers are also giving a contemporary twist to the traditional Onam payasam. The palada payasam cake is the highlight of the season. “Every bite of the payasam cake will remind you of the authentic palada payasam,” says Dhanya Aneesh, a home baker who runs Dhaneeys Homebakes. Besides the cake, palada payasam jar cake is also available which includes a cake base layered with the palada payasam, neatly placed inside a glass jar.