On a sugary trip!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jenii Prasad has been baking cakes for years. After shifting to Brisbane in Australia, the Malayali in her didn’t want to leave the festivals of home behind. For this Onam, the Brisbane-based baker has come up with a themed cake -- A massive Onam feast.

The traditional feat served in banana leaf is with all the accompaniments like avial, sambar, papadam and pickles, including the rice, but made of sugar and flour. The treat looks and feel like a sadya and tickles one’s tastebuds with its sugary goodness. “It took two weeks to plan the entire feast. And I took around one week to finish it. Each vegetable in avial and curries, each rice grain all had to be made by hand. I have been missing Onam and home. So, I thought why not an Onam feast in but with a twist,” says Jenii, who is a native of Palakkad.

Each accompaniment and the rice is made fondant, which is made of sugar and gelatin. The actual cake is hidden under the rice and is not visible. The yellow banana fruit on the side, chips on the corner of the leaf, the fried papadam, the red rice -- all appears lifelike. “I use frostings, icings and other edible decorative elements to make my cakes visually interesting,” says jenii.

The dermal therapist has been running her venture Edible Wonders since 2012. With years of experience up her sleeve, she is a pro at creating wonderful themed cakes. Be it of Rajani Kant, or a platter of Diwali sweets, or birthday cakes on spiderman and other superheroes, her decoration skills are something to marvel at. In 2018, she won the second prize in an international cake competition for her Diwali sweet platter.