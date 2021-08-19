STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shop break-ins a cause for concern in Aluva

The burglars are targeting automobile shops in the area, the police said. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a lull, break-ins have become a concern for shopkeepers and residents in Aluva. At least three such cases were reported last week despite the police having intensified patrolling after a theft at a motorcycle showroom on the national highway. The burglars are targeting automobile shops in the area, the police said. 

The latest in the series of break-ins, or attempts, occurred at a car accessories shop at Pulinchodu. Though the miscreants broke the locks of the shutter, they could not enter the building because of the central locking system installed there. The police are yet to trace the culprits. However, at a tyre shop last week, the burglars broke into the building by demolishing the wall and decamped with tyres costing `5 lakh. The police have not been able to make any breakthrough in the case.

“Amid the tough times of the pandemic, the burglar menace is another jolt to the traders’ fraternity whose lives have been hit severely by the Covid spread,” said Shukkoor A S, a trader at Aluva. On August 4, two youths allegedly broke into a high-end showroom at Muttom, Aluva, and took away two motorcycles priced around `2 lakh each. The thieves locked up the security guard of the showroom before breaking into the building. Later, the fleeing duo was nabbed by a team from the Ernakulam Central police. The Aluva East police have approached the court seeking custody of the accused for further investigation.

“We have intensified night patrolling. An inquiry into the burglary at the Muttom bike showroom is under way. No other details can be divulged now,” said Sudheer C L, Inspector of Police, Aluva. During the nationwide lockdown last year, the merchants had formed a collective and joined the patrolling carried out by the police following a spate of theft incidents.

