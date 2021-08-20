STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Behold, Onakkodi for your pets is here!

The pet shop named ‘Just Dogs’ at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi will market the costumes for two pet genders this Onam. 

Published: 20th August 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pets and their owners in Kochi can rejoice this Onam! As part of the handloom challenge announced by the state government, the Balaramapuram weavers are rolling out 100 per cent handloom dresses for pet dogs and cats. The pet shop named ‘Just Dogs’ at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi will market the costumes for two pet genders this Onam. 

Male dogs and cats will get kasavu shirts with golden borders, while the ‘girls’ can get tops with a cute kasavu bow tie. Other dresses lined up at the shop include bandanas and bow ties. Abe Sam Thomas, the partner of Just Dogs, said the pets’ Onakkodi is being brought to the market in collaboration with Mirali Clothing.

Abe said the pandemic has deepened the relationship between pets and their owners. “We are passing through a phase where almost all family members keep themselves indoors most of the day. So, the bonding we have with pets has become strong.

We have been seeing an increase in the sale of pets and pet products at the shop too. Pets wearing costumes is not a new thing, but an Onakkodi for them will be a first,” he said.In certain parts of Thrissur district, there is a practice of showing ‘Vishukkani’ to cows and dogs during Vishu and placing Thrikkakaraappan (A clay object representing Lord Vamana) in the manger during Onam. “Similarily, we decided it is time to include pets in Onam celebration too, as that would fill families with more love and fun,” said Abe. 

Pan-India delivery

Contact: 9633011711, Priced between Rs 399 to Rs 2,299.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp