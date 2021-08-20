Behold, Onakkodi for your pets is here!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pets and their owners in Kochi can rejoice this Onam! As part of the handloom challenge announced by the state government, the Balaramapuram weavers are rolling out 100 per cent handloom dresses for pet dogs and cats. The pet shop named ‘Just Dogs’ at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi will market the costumes for two pet genders this Onam.

Male dogs and cats will get kasavu shirts with golden borders, while the ‘girls’ can get tops with a cute kasavu bow tie. Other dresses lined up at the shop include bandanas and bow ties. Abe Sam Thomas, the partner of Just Dogs, said the pets’ Onakkodi is being brought to the market in collaboration with Mirali Clothing.

Abe said the pandemic has deepened the relationship between pets and their owners. “We are passing through a phase where almost all family members keep themselves indoors most of the day. So, the bonding we have with pets has become strong.

We have been seeing an increase in the sale of pets and pet products at the shop too. Pets wearing costumes is not a new thing, but an Onakkodi for them will be a first,” he said.In certain parts of Thrissur district, there is a practice of showing ‘Vishukkani’ to cows and dogs during Vishu and placing Thrikkakaraappan (A clay object representing Lord Vamana) in the manger during Onam. “Similarily, we decided it is time to include pets in Onam celebration too, as that would fill families with more love and fun,” said Abe.

Pan-India delivery

Contact: 9633011711, Priced between Rs 399 to Rs 2,299.