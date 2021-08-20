STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FoodTech India expo 11th edition to go virtual

The 11th edition of FoodTech India, the region’s premier food processing and packaging expo, will be held virtually from August 24 to 26.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 11th edition of FoodTech India, the region’s premier food processing and packaging expo, will be held virtually from August 24 to 26. The three-day expo will provide a platform for suppliers and buyers from the food processing, packaging and cold storage industries as well as those handling ingredients and flavours required for the food sector. 

Joseph Kuriakose, director, Cruz Expos, organisers of the show, said  markets across the world have been affected severely by Covid. So, it makes sense to prepare for the upcoming challenges using modern technologies. 

“This virtual expo will be a step in that direction. It promises traders all the business networking opportunities available as in a physical expo,” he said. This year’s FoodTech is being supported by Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations (FIEO), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and respective chambers and industry associations from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. 

The key highlight this year will be the Kerala Industrial Pavilion featuring 20 SME units from the state, sponsored by the Department of Industries & Commerce, along with three units from the SC/ST sector. 
Besides, FIEO is also putting up a Tamil Nadu pavilion showcasing the SME units from there. B2B meetings and technical sessions will also be held.

