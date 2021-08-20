STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Miffed with parents, two teen girls walk out at midnight, cops foil suicide bid

The girls and their parents have been picking up quarrels over several issues for a while.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

(Express illustration)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: If not for a timely intervention by the police, two teenaged girls would perhaps have lost their lives or faced some untoward situation. For the duo had ventured out of their homes at midnight threatening to end their lives following a family feud.

The dramatic scenes unfolded after the Muvattupuzha police received a call on Wednesday night saying that two Plus Two students, belonging to Puthencruz, were heading to the Kacherithazham bridge in Muvattupuzha to end their lives by jumping into the river.

The girls decided to take the extreme step alleging that their parents were denying them ‘freedom’. Soon after receiving the call, the police team launched a search operation and found the girls standing on the bridge. They were taken to the police station and provided counselling in the presence of female officers.

Later, their mental equilibrium regained sufficiently, the two teenagers were allowed to go with their parents by 11pm. “The police traced the girls soon after receiving the alert. Even if they hadn’t attempted to end their lives, there was the possibility of some untoward incident as the two girls were spotted in the town at midnight. The police intervention averted such a situation,” an officer said.

The girls and their parents have been picking up quarrels over several issues for a while. The teenagers told the police that their parents had imposed several restrictions, and on Wednesday, they decided to leave home. They called one of their friends and told him that they would die by jumping into the river. Sensing danger, he informed the police. A team of police and fire and rescue service officials soon launched a search and reached the spot. 

“The girls are in their teens and quite unaware of the seriousness of their act. We provided an hour-long counselling and they backtracked from their earlier decision to take the extreme step,” said Muvattupuzha Inspector C J Martin. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick commended the police officers for their timely intervention to save the lives of two girls. “The Muvattupuzha police did a commendable job,” he said.

Quick action
The dramatic scenes unfolded after the police got a call saying that two Plus-II students were heading to the Kacherithazham bridge to end their lives by jumping into the river

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp