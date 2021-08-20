STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

On a mission to promote organic beauty products

Mehendi artist Nadeera Afzal promotes natural beauty products through her venture. The Calicut-native’s initiative will encourage people to switch from chemical alternatives

Published: 20th August 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the bridal mehendi artist, Nadeera Afzal, moved to Kaloor four years ago she found that natural Henna products are absent in the market, and people were relying on chemical products instead. Understanding the market for natural beauty products, Nadeera, along with her two friends, - Sunaina and Fairooz -  opened the store Sika Organics at Kaloor. 

“Organic cons were not available in the market, when we started mehendi design works here. We identified henna cultivation fields in Rajasthan and brought huge quantities of powder and mix here. Usually the shops add chemicals to increase shelf life. However, our product can not be kept in normal shops as it needs refrigeration. So we sell online, and the product can be delivered within four days,” says Nadeera.

Mehendi will be available in paste form for the cons. For hair, it is sold in the form of both paste as well as powder. Nadeera is confident that any customer who uses their product will not go back to chemical-mixed henna. 

Not affected by Covid
Nadeera and her team are content that the pandemic and restrictions on marriage functions have not affected their business adversely. “During the restrictions, there are some luxuries the brides and bridesmaids can enjoy and make maximum use of it,” she says. 

Apart from marriages, women use it during baby showers, Eid and other celebrations, as well. During marriage functions the couples use special hashtags and logos as design on their hands, which give maximum mileage for the artist. 

A natural mehndi cone of 25 grams cost Rs 50 and the bridal mehndi designing range starts from `3,000 onward. Nadeera can be reached at +91 7025018171

Instagram @rehashhenna

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp