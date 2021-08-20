On a mission to promote organic beauty products

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the bridal mehendi artist, Nadeera Afzal, moved to Kaloor four years ago she found that natural Henna products are absent in the market, and people were relying on chemical products instead. Understanding the market for natural beauty products, Nadeera, along with her two friends, - Sunaina and Fairooz - opened the store Sika Organics at Kaloor.

“Organic cons were not available in the market, when we started mehendi design works here. We identified henna cultivation fields in Rajasthan and brought huge quantities of powder and mix here. Usually the shops add chemicals to increase shelf life. However, our product can not be kept in normal shops as it needs refrigeration. So we sell online, and the product can be delivered within four days,” says Nadeera.

Mehendi will be available in paste form for the cons. For hair, it is sold in the form of both paste as well as powder. Nadeera is confident that any customer who uses their product will not go back to chemical-mixed henna.

Not affected by Covid

Nadeera and her team are content that the pandemic and restrictions on marriage functions have not affected their business adversely. “During the restrictions, there are some luxuries the brides and bridesmaids can enjoy and make maximum use of it,” she says.

Apart from marriages, women use it during baby showers, Eid and other celebrations, as well. During marriage functions the couples use special hashtags and logos as design on their hands, which give maximum mileage for the artist.

A natural mehndi cone of 25 grams cost Rs 50 and the bridal mehndi designing range starts from `3,000 onward. Nadeera can be reached at +91 7025018171

Instagram @rehashhenna