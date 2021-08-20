STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic claims one more Onam without Maveli in sight

Published: 20th August 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Pot-bellied Mavelis, draped in royal clothes and grand jewellery, frequenting homes during Onam with a bright laugh were a normal sight during Onam season every year. Donning the noble king’s role was a privilege for many, and they would await their chance every year. But the pandemic has deprived most of them of this happiness this year.

P J Michael. 62, from Nettoor, who has played Maveli for a decade now, is one of them. Michael models for advertisements too, apart from frequenting Onam celebrations of many associations throughout Kochi. The seasonal income from the Maveli costume had been a huge relief for Michael, who is a construction worker. 

Last year too, he had to keep away from Onam celebrations. This year, however, when the restrictions were eased, Michael ended up in the hospital due to health complications. 

“As soon as the celebrations began, people were queueing up to incite Michael to become their Maveli. Last year, he could not go out due to Covid, and this time, he fell ill due to health complications. He was admitted to the ICU,” said Baby, Michael’s wife.

