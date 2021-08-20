STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reaping rare harvest

Prasannan G, a retired crime branch SI, is reaping sponge gourd, a rare vegetable variety from his roof top garden, along with other items Onam Sadhya

Published: 20th August 2021

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam, Malayali’s most hyped festival season, is here. And retired police officer Prasannan G’s home bursts with a bountiful harvest, as he proudly flaunts his rooftop covered in the rare veggie, sponge gourd and a host of other veggies for Onam Sadhya. Over 1,000 sq ft of his rooftop is cloaked in the vegetable sponge gourd, one that rarely grows in Kerala.

Over 50 numbers of green, sponged, cylindrical vegetable emerging from a single plant, adorns the rooftop. This along with myriad varieties of all kinds of vegetables are also grown up on the roof in grow bags. “The sponge gourd vegetable usually grows in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Even in the markets, where I tried to sell the extra vegetables, I was told there were not many takers as they aren’t familiar with the vegetable. But now that they have gotten used to it, it has become famous,” says Prasannan, who lives at Pongumoodu in the city.

For this 67-year-old who retired as SI from the crime branch, farming is something he took to with passion post-retirement. For the past five years, he has been growing his own veggies, adequate for the whole family. Prasannan, who is also the recipient of a host of awards instituted by the government, says that the family doesn’t have to depend on the market for vegetables and instead can have an organic, pesticide-free diet. “We must all grow our own veggies. This will make us self-sufficient and we wouldn’t have to depend on other states for vegetables. Ever since I was young, I was interested in taking up farming. As it never happened then, I took it up post-retirement,” says Prasannan.

It was six months ago that Prasannan received a sapling of sponge gourd. The sapling was sold to him as that of ridge gourd, which is normally grown in Kerala. But when the plant started bearing vegetables, it had an unusual texture that Prasannan wasn’t familiar with. “So I contacted an agriculture officer and that’s when I got to know that it was a sponge gourd, a variety that doesn’t usually grow in Kerala,” says Prasannan. A few days ago, the farmer had a pleasurable visit from the Farm Information Bureau (FIB) when they arrived to capture his bounty of sponge gourd.

Now Prasannan is planning to experiment budding techniques on the sponge gourd. “I am  thinking of experimenting a bit with budding. It will increase the yield,” says Prasannan.

