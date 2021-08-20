STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Runs in the family!

Malappuram native Sharath and his nephew Nandha Kishore are tickling many funny bones through their Instagram  page, ‘Mamanum Monum’

Published: 20th August 2021 06:45 AM

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: During these testing times, ‘Mamanum Monum,’ by the Malappuram native Sharath Babu and his 12-year-old nephew Nandha Kishore has been making digital audiences across Kerala laugh. Though the duo has only around 3.5 lakh followers, their synchronisation and natural rendition of comedy sequences have managed to fetch most of their videos nearly 2 to 3 million views.

Sharath began with lip-synching videos on Dubsmash and Tik Tok. Later, his little nephew also joined him. “We mostly experiment with lip-syncing comedy video sequels. At times, we add our scripted dialogues also. For our non-Malayali fans, we have been uploading dialogue-free videos,” says Sharath. 

Sharath, who is in his late 20’s, works as a clerk at Malappuram Grama Panchayath office. He claims that their fame did not happen overnight. Since day one, the duo has been putting effort towards making catchy comical acts to entertain their viewers. “Nandhu and I were adamant about posting one or two videos on the page daily to maintain the flow and gain more viewership. During our free time, we shoot around 20 videos and post them gradually,” says Sharath.  

According to Sharath, Nandhu is a quick learner. The youngster even does self-improvisations for most of his parts. To add the comic element for his female characters, Nandhu has even grown his hair and ties it up when performing the role.  “Our family is very supportive. My sister Nandhu’s mother, Geetha, even lends us her dresses for the shoots,” quips Sharath. 

 The duo claims that they post videos to lighten up the spirits of their viewers. “If our videos could make at least one person laugh, then we would consider it our success. I am happy for my nephew and I hope one day people would address me as  Monte Maman,” adds Sharath. 

