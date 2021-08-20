Sathyadeepam flays Synod for deviating from real issues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest editorial of Sathyadeepam, weekly published by Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, criticised the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church for allegedly deviating from the real issue of controversial land deals. The editorial said that the real issue was not the liturgical one but the controversial land deals.

“The real crisis faced by the Church is the decisions which were made as well as left out by the Synod on the land deal row going on in the Ernakulam Major archdiocese. It is not a question of identity that can only be fulfilled by turning towards the East. The truth is that the those who create problems in the Church are those who make the liturgy an issue for shrouding the real issues,” said the editorial.

“Due to ‘some persons’ doing real-estate business in the name of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, registered as a charitable trust, it has come to a situation where Rs 5.84 crore has to be given as fine to the Income Tax (I-T) department. The synod needs to urgently discuss the findings of the I-T department about the archdiocese headed by the Major Archbishop of the Church,” said the editorial. Meanwhile, the Synod session, slated to end on August 27, is progressing on digital platform. Crucial decisions are awaited at the end of the session.