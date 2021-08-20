Set in wood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Exchanging gifts are an endearing act. Over the years, many innovative DIY, personalised gift ideas have emerged to make celebrations and special days even better, and people are always on the lookout for something different. Harish T S’s intricate 3D wooden artwork ‘Trendy Decor’ is the brand new gifting option for you to consider. The 27-year-old self-taught artist focuses on hyper-realistic art.

During the last lockdown, he got more time to invest in art as he was working from home. “While I was scrolling through Instagram, I came across a wooden engraving. I thought it is pretty unique and wanted to try it out. I took help from many sources and tried to learn how it was done, but unfortunately, that didn’t work out. With a vague idea in mind, I thought of giving a portrait a shot,” says Harish, who has a diploma in mechanical engineering.

Though the first attempt took him weeks to finish, the end product wasn’t as expected. But Harish wasn’t one to give up. Instead, he decided to find the right raw materials that would help him make it better. “After a prolonged search, I bought the palm router. With the money I had saved from my last job and some help from a friend, we were able to procure the raw materials. I later resigned from the job and started running Trendy decor full-time,” explains Harish.

Harish uses natural wood veneer and MDF. “A portrait will be drawn on the A4 sheet. It is then pasted on the veneer. With the palm router, the outer portion of the drawing is carved neatly. To get a finishing, sanding tools are used,” adds Harish. After laminating the MDF, the cut portrait is fixed to it directly. The long-lasting decors are wax polished before it is delivered to the customers.

As of now, Trendy Decor specialises in single and couple portraits. In such a short time, Harish’s creations have customers in Lakshadweep, Pune and Bangalore.