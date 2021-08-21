STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DPR to be prepared soon, Green Corridor to be reality

Much to the relief of motorists of Kochi, the detailed project report (DPR) for the city’s first ‘green corridor’ will be ready by November.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the relief of motorists of Kochi, the detailed project report (DPR) for the city’s first ‘green corridor’ will be ready by November. The 2.5-km stretch between Ernakulam Town (North) and Ernakulam Junction (South) railway stations aims to decongest MG and Banerjee Roads. 

It will be implemented with a one million grant under the European Union’s Mobilise Your City (MYC) initiative, with the support of a French Development Agency. 

The joint inspection by Railways, revenue and Kochi Corporation officials will be held soon to kickstart the process. The corridor, which will be 12m wide, will have cycle tracks, walkways and utility ducts. E-autos and battery-operated buggies will ply on it. 

The confusion over the ownership of properties to be acquired will also be completed soon. “We have prepared concept notes for the project. Based on that, we will move onto DPR preparation soon. Though there are many procedures to be completed before venturing into construction, we are hopeful of fast-tracking the project without further delay,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

Earlier, students of Govt Engineering college Thrissur and TKM Engineering College had studied the project and suggested 3.5m and 5.5m width for the roads respectively. A preliminary survey found out that the Railways owns a 1.2km stretch and the corporation owns 1.1km of it. Another 500m stretch will also be acquired. 

Apart from Kochi, Nagpur and Ahmedabad have also been handpicked for the MYC project. The stretch, is expected to reduce the 84-tonne carbon footprint of the city.

Intermodal connectivity
The corridor will directly connect the upcoming KSRTC bus station in Karikkamuri and metro stations en route. With the availability of cycles, the stakeholders are aiming to create intermodal connectivity in the future.

