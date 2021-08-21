Google Pixel launches new variant

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KOCHI: Google has launched the new variant in its A-series, Pixel 5a 5G. This smartphone has been in the news for a while. The device was rumoured to be cancelled earlier this year, and Google, before even announcing a release date for Pixel 5a, pre-announced its new edition Pixel 6. The most-anticipated device was silently unveiled on Tuesday.

Pixel A series has been great so far. Google has continued the same formula with 5a as well, making it almost similar to its predecessor, Pixel 4a 5G, which was launched nearly a year ago. Offering just slight variations, this can undoubtedly be the smallest year-over-year refresh that has happened between phones.
The 5a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. This variant can potentially be the last Qualcomm-powered pixel phone as its next edition will be powered by Google Tensor chip. Though the specifications are quite the same, this variant has a substantially larger battery, 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

The next difference being, instead of using the polycarbonate material, 5a has a metal unibody construction.The phone is IP67 water and dust resistant, which its predecessor did not have. 5a comes in just one colour option, ‘Mostly black,’ with a slight green tinge to the cover. Gorilla glass 6 incorporated device has been kept at a lower price, $449, (roughly Rs 33,400). With the slight variations, the mid-range phone will be competing against the Samsung A-series, One plus Nord, etc.

In terms of camera, Google was always well ahead of the rest of the mid-range phones. The 12megapixel main camera has optical image stabilization, enabling sharp shots in low light conditions. Though Pixel 5a is essentially the 4a 5G with a few minor updates, it features a 6.34 -inch full HD plus, OLED display.

