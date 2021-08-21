Kochi’s NH development gets a boost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fast-tracking the NH66 development between Edappally and Moothakunnam, NHAI has allocated Rs 771 crore to the state, to be distributed as compensation to affected families.

Residents of Edappally, Cheranalloor, Varappuzha, Paravur, Vadakkekkara villages will benefit from the move. Compensation for landowners in Alangad, Kottuvally and Moothakunnam villages will be provided in the next phase.

Around 34 hectares of land will be acquired between Edappally and Moothakunnam, of which 22 hectares have already been 3D notified. “The landowners of the 22 hectares of land have completed the 3G (3) claim process and proved their ownership.

Before transferring the compensation amount, we will go through the documents again, and this process will start from September 8. The revenue department has already intimated the landowners about appearing for meetings with necessary documents,” said a revenue department official.

The venue and date of the meetings will be announced later. “We are aiming to complete the distribution of compensation amounts by end of the year. The landowners who have completed the 3G (3) claim process will have time till September 15 to submit all documents related to their properties.

Once the verification process is over, the landowners will receive the compensation without much delay,” said the official.

arlier, NHAI has issued the 3D notification for 6.45 hectares in the remaining stretch on August 9. The 3G claim process for the landowners from the area will be held on August 25 and 26 at four different venues.

3G(3) claim meeting for 6.45 hectares

Edappally Kunnumpuram NSS Karayogam office

Aug 25: Cheranalloor village

Aug 26: Edappally village

Vazhikkulangara NSS Karayogam office

Aug 25: Paravur village

Aug 26: Kottuvally village Vadakkekkara

Co-Operative Bank hall

Aug 25: Vadakkekkara village

Aug 26: Moothakunnam village

Koonammavu St Philomena’s Hall

Aug 26: Varappuzha, Alangad villages

Affected families apprehensive

Though the government is moving forward with the land acquisition, the families are still apprehensive about the timely transfer of compensation. “Despite our continuous demand to allocate a package similar to that of Kochi Metro, the officials are moving ahead with the regular compensation package. Besides, NHAI is not ready to forgo the restrictions imposed on the remaining portion of properties that fall under the 45m development,” said Praveen Kumar VK, a resident.