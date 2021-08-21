STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sporting Spirit

India showcased one of its best performances in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh MK with his children Kannan and Nandanw

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: India showcased one of its best performances in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. As the country is still relishing the win of Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu on the world’s biggest sporting stage, Mukesh MK from Palakkad is all set to inspire the present generation to take up sports as a serious affair. At a time when the kids are deprived of playground facilities, Mukesh has created a physical recreation centre, Victory Horse Club, in his hometown Parali. As a primary step to fulfil his mission, he has turned the one-acre land near his house into a sports park equipped with an open gym and a horse-riding training arena. 

Though the sports centre can be accessed by people of all age groups, Mukesh had initially set up the space to benefit his children, 14-year-old Kannan and 7-year-old Nandhan. Both of them undergo training in skating, Kungfu, Kalari and shooting they had to travel for around 1 hour to reach their training centre. “Distance was not just the only issue. The financial aspect also mattered. Gym and horse-riding facilities is a costly affair, especially for the villagers. Since the goal has always been to induce the love for sports among the children, I didn’t want money to stand in anyone’s way. With that thought in mind, I launched the sports centre accessible to everyone by levying a minimal fee,” says Mukesh.

Super stretch: Kannan and Nandhan
exercising in the sports centre

With the coming of the pandemic, the sports centre went into a dull phase, as many refused to visit the centre due to the outbreak. This was a shock for Mukesh as he had invested a good amount of his income for the purpose. “I work at an agriculture implement company and it was running in loss even before Covid. So, I decided to set up this sports park with minimal fees for recreation and also to earn a living.  There is no horse riding training facility in our state.

The sessions given at Coimabthore costs more than 1 lakh every year. Since restrictions have been eased a few are visiting the park for exercise and recreation,” says Mukesh.  Mukesh who is an ardent fitness freak was a trained athlete and had even bagged many records in the district and state-level sports competitions when he was young. “I train my kids and the rest of them from the training I received earlier,” he added. To facilitate horse training, Mukesh had bought two horses in Marwari and English breeds from Coimbatore. 

“Horse riding can help one improve body balance and flexibility. It is an excellent medium to develop problem-solving skills, brain stability and it can also strengthen the body’s core muscles,” informs Mukesh. 

Victory sports club also has facilities for off-road bike riding, archery using Indian bow and arrow, and air gun shooting. “When I had set up the shooting and archery facilities in the park, I expected people to join, but people are not interested to take up classes.  So now it is just practiced as a leisure activity at the park. I wish more people will come to and learn the sports form. Through the sports centre, I expect parents to give equal importance to both sports and academics,” concludes Mukesh. 

Palakkad native Mukesh MK has set up a sports centre in his village to inspire youngsters to take up sports as a serious affair. He has set up an open gym space, and a horse-riding facility for the villagers 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp