Sporting Spirit

KOCHI: India showcased one of its best performances in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. As the country is still relishing the win of Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu on the world’s biggest sporting stage, Mukesh MK from Palakkad is all set to inspire the present generation to take up sports as a serious affair. At a time when the kids are deprived of playground facilities, Mukesh has created a physical recreation centre, Victory Horse Club, in his hometown Parali. As a primary step to fulfil his mission, he has turned the one-acre land near his house into a sports park equipped with an open gym and a horse-riding training arena.

Though the sports centre can be accessed by people of all age groups, Mukesh had initially set up the space to benefit his children, 14-year-old Kannan and 7-year-old Nandhan. Both of them undergo training in skating, Kungfu, Kalari and shooting they had to travel for around 1 hour to reach their training centre. “Distance was not just the only issue. The financial aspect also mattered. Gym and horse-riding facilities is a costly affair, especially for the villagers. Since the goal has always been to induce the love for sports among the children, I didn’t want money to stand in anyone’s way. With that thought in mind, I launched the sports centre accessible to everyone by levying a minimal fee,” says Mukesh.

Super stretch: Kannan and Nandhan

exercising in the sports centre

With the coming of the pandemic, the sports centre went into a dull phase, as many refused to visit the centre due to the outbreak. This was a shock for Mukesh as he had invested a good amount of his income for the purpose. “I work at an agriculture implement company and it was running in loss even before Covid. So, I decided to set up this sports park with minimal fees for recreation and also to earn a living. There is no horse riding training facility in our state.

The sessions given at Coimabthore costs more than 1 lakh every year. Since restrictions have been eased a few are visiting the park for exercise and recreation,” says Mukesh. Mukesh who is an ardent fitness freak was a trained athlete and had even bagged many records in the district and state-level sports competitions when he was young. “I train my kids and the rest of them from the training I received earlier,” he added. To facilitate horse training, Mukesh had bought two horses in Marwari and English breeds from Coimbatore.

“Horse riding can help one improve body balance and flexibility. It is an excellent medium to develop problem-solving skills, brain stability and it can also strengthen the body’s core muscles,” informs Mukesh.

Victory sports club also has facilities for off-road bike riding, archery using Indian bow and arrow, and air gun shooting. “When I had set up the shooting and archery facilities in the park, I expected people to join, but people are not interested to take up classes. So now it is just practiced as a leisure activity at the park. I wish more people will come to and learn the sports form. Through the sports centre, I expect parents to give equal importance to both sports and academics,” concludes Mukesh.

