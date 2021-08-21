STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take out time for the elderly

Vidyadharan master’s Onam song tells the tale of elderly living at old age homes

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Be it Corona or any other difficult situation, for Malayalees, Onam is incomplete without pookkalam and songs. Amidst the Covid crisis, Vidyadharan master and his team have once again come up with a meaningful and thought-provoking song.

Titled ‘Onathinenkilum’, the song has been sung by Vidyadharan master and the lyrics are penned by Sasikala V Menon. “ The song which has been released as part of the Onam celebrations is an emotional call to the children of the elderly persons living in the old age homes who are yearning to spend at least the Thiruonam with their family members and grandchildren. The pain the elderly persons have been going through mentally every festive season is also highlighted in the song,” shares Vidyadharan master.

Vidyadharan master

The musician had rendered a nostalgic and thought-provoking song during last year’s Onam as well. “The song titled ‘Onamaanu’ was based on the life of the elderly person who finds hope in Onam. The video directed by Hari M Mohanan featured a father who is a farmer and is busy preparing for the future without having any expectations or complaints. The song was a huge hit and garnered a lot of positive responses. Since this festive season marks one year of our YouTube channel, Sasikala V Menon, proposed the idea for ‘Onathinenkilum,” said Sangeetha Vidyadharan, daughter of Vidyadharan master.

The 3-minute music video has been shot at Prabatham Charitable Trust’s Abhayam old-age home located at Kulappully in Shornur. Sasikala, the lyricist says, “Many parents staying in the old age homes desire their children to take them to homes during Onam. The song also features an elderly man staying in the oldage home praying his children should not face the situation he is facing now in future.”

The lead role in the music video was played by Mahadevan and the inmates of the Abhayam oldage home. The song which was released two days back on Vidyadharan master’s official YouTube channel has already garnered more than 2000 views.

Comments

